CGI Acquires HMB’s Professional Services Division to Expand End to End Services

CGI has acquired Harris, Mackessy & Brennan, Inc.’s (HMB) Professional Services Division, a technology consulting and services division for commercial and government clients, the company reported on Wednesday. With the acquisition, CGI will expand its end to end services for clients. The transaction closed on Dec. 31, 2020.

“CGI brings a robust intellectual property portfolio, a global delivery network with managed IT and business process services options, and added digital insights and consulting capabilities,” said David Henderson , CGI president of U.S. Commercial and State Government Operations.

CGI will gain 165 consultants, consulting capabilities, a commercial client portfolio, expertise in the utilities market and additional relationships with the State of Ohio from HMB’s Professional Services Division. With the expansion from the acquisition, CGI will grow its influence in Central Ohio, with focus on the Columbus metro market.

“HMB’s Professional Services Division is highly regarded as a regional innovator with strong leadership and long-term client relationships,” added Bernie Mongilio , CGI SVP and U.S. Great Lakes Business Unit Leader. “By merging with the global reach and resources of CGI, the result for clients is a powerful combination that is expected to accelerate profitable growth.”

CGI’s purchase follows the company’s acquisition of TeraThink , which was announced in March of 2020. Last year’s transaction has expanded CGI’s enterprise application services for federal government clients.

Additionally, the TeraThink transaction has also enabled CGI Federal to build up its consulting capabilities and incorporate TeraThink’s data analytics, application development and agile enablement capabilities into its IT offerings portfolio.

