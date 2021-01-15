Unanet

CISA Establishes Cybersecurity Risk Mitigation Venture

Brenda Marie Rivers January 15, 2021 News, Press Releases, Technology

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has launched a venture under its National Risk Management Center that will oversee cyber threat mitigation efforts in support of systems critical to economic and national security.

Bob Kolasky, assistant director for NRMC at CISA, wrote in a blog post published Thursday that the Systemic Cyber Risk Reduction Venture will utilize a National Critical Functions Risk Architecture which will serve as a “system of systems” designed to consistently provide insights on cyber risk management and potential threat impact. 

According to CISA, plans are also in place to develop cyber risk metrics and transition the agency's Information and Communications Technology Supply Chain Risk Management Task Force throughout the critical infrastructure sector.

NRMC plans to achieve an initial operating capability for the architecture this year. CISA additionally intends to fund national laboratories in support of other software assurance efforts, Kolasky said.

