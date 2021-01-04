Constellis Names Rick Tye as President of Crisis Mitigation; Tim Reardon Quoted

Constellis

Constellis has appointed Rick Tye as president of Crisis Mitigation within the Crisis Response business , where he will lead the company’s COVID-19 Response, Fire and Emergency Services, Emergency and Disaster Response, and other priority programs, Constellis reported on Monday.

Constellis’ Crisis Response business provides organizations and communities with a full range of response and planning services to reduce risk, prepare for hazards and recover from crises. The business delivers rapid, targeted and adaptable crisis management, communications and response solutions.

In his new role, Tye will oversee Constellis’ Crisis Response business, including services that provide rapid response capabilities to enable business continuity. He will also work to mitigate risks that threaten the safety of personnel, property, critical infrastructure and reputation.

“Rick’s new position as President, Crisis Mitigation, was established to address the need for rapid crisis response solutions within our customer sets,” said Tim Reardon , CEO of Constellis and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient. “This is an important new role for Rick and a vital service in today’s environment.”

In addition to Tye’s appointment, Constellis named Darryle Conway as the company’s chief growth officer, effective immediately, to drive strategy and growth for the company’s customers.

