Cypress International Names Hon. Kevin Fahey as President, COO; LTG David Halverson Quoted

Hon. Kevin Fahey Incoming President

Cypress International has appointed Hon. Kevin Fahey , assistant secretary for acquisition at the Department of Defense (DOD), as president and chief operating officer (COO), effective April 12, the company reported on Wednesday.

“Kevin returns to us after serving in the Administration with over 35 years of extensive experience in defense acquisition leadership roles,” said LTG David Halverson , USA(Ret), chairman and chief executive officer of Cypress. “Kevin’s recent assignment as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition will also be of tremendous value to our clients.”

With DOD, Fahey advises the under secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment (USD(A&S)), the deputy secretary of Defense, and the secretary of Defense on DOD Acquisition System, acquisition program management and the development of strategic, space, intelligence, tactical warfare, command and control and business systems.

Prior to his position in the federal government, Fahey served as vice president of Combat Vehicles and Armaments with Cypress. He has also served as the director of System of Systems Engineering and Integration in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology).

Fahey previously served as the program executive officer for Combat Support and Combat Service Support, as well as program executive officer for Ground Combat Systems. Additionally, Before that, Fahey was deputy program executive officer for Ammunition.

“His demonstrated expertise in the disciplines of program management, test and evaluation, transformation, industrial base, and systems engineering will be an excellent addition to the Cypress team,” Halverson added.

Fahey recently delivered the opening keynote address during GovConWire’s Defense Digital Acquisition and Modernization Forum on Dec. 1, 2020. During the event, Fahey discussed the DOD’s acquisition process, as well as federal policies and procedures.

With DOD, he has led recent efforts to improve contracting, focusing on bettering modeling and analytics of cost and pricing. Another line of effort is ensuring a resilient and secure industrial base. “We have to get better insight into the industrial base and multiple tier levels to improve supply chain risk management,” Fahey added.