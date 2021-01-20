Dewberry Promotes Four Executives to Vice President

Executive Promotions

Dewberry has promoted Chris dePascale , Jean Huang , Stephen Kalaf and Mathew Mampara to vice presidents, the company reported on Tuesday. The promotions will further Dewberry’s ongoing expansion of engineering, architectural and consulting services.

Throughout his career, dePascale successfully developed, managed and delivered infrastructure projects in the public, education and healthcare markets. He is skilled in managing design, developing contract documents, administering construction, managing contracts, exercising financial control, managing client relationships and mentoring direct reports.

dePascale currently serves as a client manager for the mid-Atlantic site/civil group. He is a licensed professional engineer in Connecticut, Washington, D.C. and Virginia, and is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE).

Huang is experienced in leading large multi-discipline teams to meet client goals and objectives. She supervises projects related to flood hazard engineering and mapping, climate change adaptation, stormwater management, environmental compliance, and other related water resources projects.

Huang serves as the program management director for the resilience solutions group. She is a licensed professional engineer in Maryland, New York and Virginia. Huang is also a certified floodplain manager and project management professional.

Kalaf is the executive director of quality assurance. In the role, he leads Dewberry’s quality program and is a senior project manager in the resilience solutions group. Kalaf is a certified floodplain manager and project management professional.

He has more than four decades of experience with the National Flood Insurance Program in a wide variety of roles, and has deep experience across all aspects of flood hazard and risk identification.