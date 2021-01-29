DHS S&T Highlights Work of In-House Laboratories

Department of Homeland Security

The Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) science and technology directorate has cited how its network of laboratories support the department in carrying out operations.

“Our in-house labs offer technical support, infrastructure and core capabilities that produce hard science to support the mission,” said Julie Brewer, director of S&T’s Office of National Laboratories (ONL).

DHS said Thursday its laboratories work to optimize the department's field operations, assist in decision-making activities and provide insights on potential acquisitions.

S&T's Chemical Security Analysis Center is established to conduct studies on chemical hazards and threats while the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center helps FBI and DHS perform forensic analysis and threat characterization on biological agents.

NBACC also supported response efforts during the 2014 Ebola outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Urban Security Technology Laboratory demonstrates and evaluates various security capabilities while Plum Island Animal Disease Center studies and develops vaccines for foreign animal diseases.

Transportation Security Laboratory creates standards, protocols and test articles to support the evaluation of detection technologies.

“These labs are key because their capabilities align to the core DHS mission, which allows us to do much of the science in-house. This allows for efficient and effective execution—especially when time is of the essence,” Brewer added.