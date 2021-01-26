Unanet

DHS S&T Invests in Counterterrorism Research Under New Center of Excellence

Brenda Marie Rivers January 26, 2021 News, Press Releases, Technology

DHS S&T Invests in Counterterrorism Research Under New Center of Excellence
DHS Science and Technology

The Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology (DHS S&T) Directorate has earmarked $36.5 million to fund a 10-year research effort on counterterrorism technology and the security of crowded places.

DHS said Monday that it seeks multidisciplinary academic entities that will work with the department and other experts in mathematics, analytics and engineering for efforts under DHS’s newly established Center of Excellence for Engineering Secure Environments from Targeted Attacks

The department intends to select a university or institution as the center lead that will manage homeland security issues with a focus on combating domestic terrorism, extremism and targeted attacks in crowded places including cities.

William Bryan, acting undersecretary for S&T, said the funding opportunity is meant to help DHS mitigate long-term threats to the country's built environments and surface transportation through new engineering concepts.

DHS plans to hold a webinar for the funding opportunity on Feb. 4th. Proposals for the initiative are due on March 10th.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Cloud Hosting

NIWC Atlantic Rolls Out Risk Mgmt Framework for Cloud, Data Center Authorization

The Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic (NIWC Atlantic) has updated its assessments and authorizations procedures to implement a risk management framework to improve cybersecurity across the U.S. Navy. Matthew Colburn, RMF lead at NIWC Atlantic, said the modified review process helped speed up validation from six months to 2.5 weeks.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved