DISA Begins Mission Analysis for Updated Strategic Plan; Vice Adm. Nancy Norton Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers January 11, 2021 News, Press Releases, Technology

Vice Adm. Nancy Norton Director DISA

The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has launched a mission analysis effort to help further develop the recently released Version 2 of the agency's strategic plan for fiscal year 2019 through 2022.

DISA said Friday that the mission analysis is also meant to identify actionable recommendations through internal agency reviews and ensure DISA’s capacity to “provide continued value to the Department of Defense (DoD) and the warfighter.”

The agency will additionally aim to identify barriers to the rapid adoption of technologies as well as the implementation of program goals.

“This mission analysis is a transparent review of where we are and where we need to go,” said Christopher Barnhurst, executive deputy director at DISA and leader of the agency-wide initiative. “The end-state deliverable has not been predetermined but will instead be informed by stakeholder feedback throughout the process.” 

“This is about continuous improvement and shaping the DISA of the future,” noted Vice Adm. Nancy Norton, director of DISA and a previous Wash100 Award recipient.

DISA will utilize the analysis along with a strategic plan to support Maj. Gen. Robert Skinner’s transition as Norton’s replacement. The agency expects the mission analysis to conclude by early February 2021.

