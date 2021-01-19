Unanet

DISA to Manage DoD’s Cloud Program Office by Jan. 31st

Brenda Marie Rivers January 19, 2021 News, Press Releases, Technology, Wash100

The Department of Defense (DoD) plans to shift oversight of enterprise cloud initiatives from its office of the chief information officer to the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) by Jan. 31st, Nextgov reported Friday.

Vice Adm. Nancy Norton, director of DISA and 2018 Wash100 Award recipient, announced the DoD Cloud Computing Program Office's transition during a prior AFCEA event.

Russell Goemaere, a spokesman for the DOD, told Nextgov in an email that CCPO will serve as a standalone DISA center that will house the agency’s efforts with governance bodies to include cloud-based combat support for defense applications.

Previously, DISA issued a solicitation for the $11 billion Defense Enclave Services contract which seeks to centralize Fourth Estate agencies’ network operations under a standardized architecture.

According to Goemaere, CCPO’s growth to an operational program office serves as the main reason for the transition to DISA. He noted that CCPO will be “better positioned to work hand-in-hand” with other DISA components on cloud transformation efforts as a part of the agency.

