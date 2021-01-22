DOD’s Alka Patel: AI Ethics Must Apply to All Military AI Systems

Alka Patel AI Ethics Policy Head DOD JAIC

Alka Patel, who leads artificial intelligence ethics policy at the Joint AI Center (JAIC), said Department of Defense (DOD) officials believe ethical concerns must be applied to the technology's design and use, DOD News reported Thursday.

The Defense Innovation Board developed five principles to implement AI ethics: a personnel's own careful judgment, efforts to reduce unintended bias in AI, expertise requirements in AI development, mandatory use testing and the ability to prevent or stop unintended consequences, Patel said at the Defense One Genius Machines 2021 virtual summit.

The board created the principles with the help of AI experts, U.S. citizens and military leaders. DOD will move forward to implement the principles across the military's AI applications, she said.