Unanet

DOD’s Alka Patel: AI Ethics Must Apply to All Military AI Systems

Nichols Martin January 22, 2021 News, Technology

DOD’s Alka Patel: AI Ethics Must Apply to All Military AI Systems
Alka Patel AI Ethics Policy Head DOD JAIC

Alka Patel, who leads artificial intelligence ethics policy at the Joint AI Center (JAIC), said Department of Defense (DOD) officials believe ethical concerns must be applied to the technology's design and use, DOD News reported Thursday.

The Defense Innovation Board developed five principles to implement AI ethics: a personnel's own careful judgment, efforts to reduce unintended bias in AI, expertise requirements in AI development, mandatory use testing and the ability to prevent or stop unintended consequences, Patel said at the Defense One Genius Machines 2021 virtual summit.

The board created the principles with the help of AI experts, U.S. citizens and military leaders. DOD will move forward to implement the principles across the military's AI applications, she said.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Stuart McGuigan: State Department Increases Agility, Centralized Tech Infrastructure

Stuart McGuigan, former chief information officer at the Department of State, stated that the department has become more agile today than when he arrived in 2018. Since joining the State Department, McGuigan has worked to streamline the Authorization to Operate process to increase efficiency. “We have been pushing for is software-as-a-service,” McGuigan said. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved