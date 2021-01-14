Unanet

DOE Announces $124M Funding Opportunity for Domestic Manufacturing Projects

Jane Edwards January 14, 2021 Contract Awards, News, Technology

Department of Energy

The Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded $123.6 million in funds to 46 projects to help advance technology innovation in support of domestic manufacturing efforts.

DOE said Thursday $69.4 million will go to 27 projects related to advanced manufacturing processes, $25 million to eight chemical manufacturing-associated projects and $29.1 million to 11 initiatives that support the role of manufacturing in national energy programs.

The department’s office of energy efficiency and renewable energy (EERE) also announced $44.7 million for cost-shared efforts and is funding the projects through its advanced manufacturing office.

"These projects will advance DOE’s goal of enhancing manufacturing competitiveness through technological innovation, while helping sustain American leadership in advanced manufacturing,” said Daniel Simmons, assistant secretary at EERE.

