Unanet

DOE to Back Wind Turbine Generator Dev’t Projects

Matthew Nelson January 20, 2021 News, Press Releases, Technology

DOE to Back Wind Turbine Generator Dev’t Projects
Wind Turbine

The Department of Energy (DOE) has earmarked $8 million in funds to support eight projects that will cover the development of lightweight wind turbine generators for offshore and tall wind usage. The awardees will design generators that can reach up to 10 megawatts and support offshore applications.

DOE noted American Superconductor Corp. and General Electric will build generators that will use superconducting windings to yield stronger magnetic fields while WEG Energy will develop a magnet direct drive lightweight generator that will employ less rare earth materials.

The department seeks to lower the cost of wind generation by 10 to 25 percent and produce generators that are 50 percent smaller and lighter through the effort. Each awardee will secure $500,000 in funds, while one project may receive up to $6.5 million to assemble and test a scaled prototype within a wind turbine.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Minerals Production

Rep. Mike Gallagher, In-Q-Tel’s Sarah Sewall on Need for US-Allied Minerals Production Efforts

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., has said the U.S. must work to foster partnerships with “Five Eyes” allies to mitigate reliance on China for critical mineral components. Sarah Sewall, executive vice president of In-Q-Tel, noted that the CSC made good recommendations in its white paper on securing the U.S. supply chain’s mineral resources.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved