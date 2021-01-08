DOT Releases SBIR Presolicitation for FY 2021; Elaine Chao Quoted

Elaine Chao Secretary DOT

The Department of Transportation (DOT) has previewed the subject areas for the Small Business Innovation Research program in fiscal year 2021, covering topics such as materials, infrastructure and safety across DOT's operating administrations.

DOT said Thursday it anticipates its six operating administrations to issue a total of 13 subject areas for fiscal 2021's solicitation, with funds up to $1.9 million. The department will also host a second annual pitch day during the fiscal year to enable small businesses in presenting their proposals to DOT.

"Small businesses are responsible for two-thirds of net new jobs created in America; this small business innovation research program will help small companies in the transportation sector to build the transportation system of the future," said Elaine Chao, secretary of DOT.

SBIR seeks to help small businesses commercialize their concepts through federal research and development activities.

The operating administrations are: