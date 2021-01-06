FAA’s Drone Advisory Committee Adds 12 Members

Federal Aviation Administration

The Department of Transportation (DoT) has named 12 new members of a cross-sector panel that advises the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on safety efforts to integrate unmanned aircraft systems into the national airspace system.

Drone Advisory Committee appointees will serve for a term of up to two years, FAA said Tuesday.

The panel is led by Michael Chasen, chairman of the advisory board at PrecisionHawk USA, and chartered to include up to 35 representatives from the government, academic and commercial sectors who share UAS interests.

The new DAC members are: