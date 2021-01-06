FAA’s Drone Advisory Committee Adds 12 Members

The Department of Transportation (DoT) has named 12 new members of a cross-sector panel that advises the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on safety efforts to integrate unmanned aircraft systems into the national airspace system.
Drone Advisory Committee appointees will serve for a term of up to two years, FAA said Tuesday.
The panel is led by Michael Chasen, chairman of the advisory board at PrecisionHawk USA, and chartered to include up to 35 representatives from the government, academic and commercial sectors who share UAS interests.
The new DAC members are:
- Adam Bry, CEO and co-founder of Skydio
- Brad Hayden, CEO and founder of Robotic Skies
- Brandon Torres Declet, CEO and co-founder of Measure
- Catherine Cahill, director of Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration
- David Carbon, vice president and general manager at Amazon's Prime Air business
- Jaiwon Shin, executive VP, head of urban air mobility division and CEO at Genesis Air Mobility
- Kenji Sugahara, CEO and president of Drone Service Providers Alliance
- Matt Parker, president of Precision Integrated Programs
- Molly Wilkinson, VP of regulatory affairs at American Airlines
- Paul Hsu, founder and chair of HSU Foundation
- Seleta Reynolds, general manager at Los Angeles Department of Transportation
- Vic Moss, owner of Moss Photography