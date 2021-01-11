George Mason Partners with UiPath to Launch RPA Initiative

UiPath

The Center for Business Civic Engagement (CBCE) at George Mason University (Mason) has partnered with UiPath to establish the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Initiative . The joint project will work to determine the impact of RPA on government effectiveness and efficiency.

“We are excited to partner with UiPath, a leader and innovator, and look forward to helping determine how RPA usage can improve the working of public sector organizations and succeed in meeting the ever-growing demand for services among stakeholders,” said Dr. David Rehr , director of the Center and a faculty member at the Schar School of Policy and Government at Mason.

The initiative will research, educate and communicate how the adoption of RPA can improve productivity, operations and service delivery of public sector organizations. It will also study and recommend governance models and public policy initiatives for RPA deployment.

“Our Center at Mason focuses on researching ways to make government more effective and efficient. We have seen recent examples of RPA deployments throughout federal, local, and state governments helping to confront the COVID pandemic while protecting the safety of our citizens,” continued Rehr.

In addition, the RPA Initiative will promote public knowledge of the RPA industry; conduct case study research; survey the general awareness of RPA; educate policy makers to increase understanding of RPA; present webinars to discuss industry initiatives; and provide an academic stage for discussion of public policy issues relating to RPA across the government.