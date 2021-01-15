GSA Intends to Leverage Digital Assets to Increase Operating Efficiency; David Shive Quoted

David Shive GSA CIO

The General Services Administration (GSA) will integrate its digital assets and tools it has created to ensure the agency operates as efficiently as possible by reengineering agency business processes, FedScoop reported on Thursday. David Shive , chief information officer of GSA, said that the agency will work to become a “true, end-to-end digital entity.”

GSA will continually improve systems and services throughout the acquisition life cycle to improve efficiency. “We’ve digitized the vast majority of the intellectual assets of GSA, but a lot of those are first gen,” Shive said. “They’re basically digital copies of existing paper processes.”

The agency recently established shared service product lines for cloud and identity and credentialing services, and will work to launch more services moving into the new year. The product lines will enable better system integration, which will improve security and data exchange, said Beth Killoran , deputy CIO at GSA.

GSA will also improve cybersecurity tools by augmenting them with artificial intelligence (AI) for predictive analytics. The agency will procure emerging technologies under its enterprise-wide Infrastructure Capabilities and IT Operations contract. The contract is designed to reduce operational costs for reinvestment and enable GSA to partner innovative contractors to support digital transformation.

The agency recently awarded NCI Information Systems a prime $807 million task order to support GSA’s Office of Digital Infrastructure Technologies (IDT) as a strategic partner to help transform GSA IT capabilities, drive digital modernization, provide a more flexible service delivery model and deliver continuous business value for agency customers.

“This award represents our total commitment to helping the government achieve modernization and digital transformation at scale,” said Paul Dillahay , president and CEO of NCI, and two-time Wash100 Award recipient. “Modernizing GSA’s legacy infrastructure, technology and workforce will accelerate operational processes and create more efficient ways to serve the agency’s internal customers.”