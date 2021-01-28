JAIC Hosts Second AI Dialogue Event; Stephanie Culberson Quoted

Artificial Intelligence

The Department of Defense's (DOD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) held a two-day event that sought to help the participants address gaps, policies and approaches in adopting artificial intelligence technologies.

The second Partnership for Defense dialogue event tackled the relevance of data and the application of ethics and safety measures within the AI product lifecycle, JAIC said Wednesday.

Participants discussed their data readiness practices and analyzed various scenarios to validate key concerns and come up with approaches that could drive AI-based interoperability.

"The second Partnership for Defense dialogue focused on the necessary conditions for AI readiness, beginning with AI-ready data," said Stephanie Culberson, head of international AI policy at JAIC.

The attendees are composed of military and defense delegations from South Korea, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Israel, Japan, Norway, Australia, Sweden and the U.K. JAIC plans to host meetings regularly within the year to continue discussions on AI interoperability, readiness and responsibility.