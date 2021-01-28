Unanet

Ken Corbin to Take IRS Chief Taxpayer Experience Officer Role

Matthew Nelson January 28, 2021 Executive Moves, Technology

Internal Revenue Service

Ken Corbin, wage and investment commissioner at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), will assume the position of chief taxpayer experience officer at the agency.

Corbin will report directly to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig and work with the agency's national taxpayer advocate, the independent office of appeals and the chief counsel to identify opportunities that could enhance the taxpayers' experience, IRS said Tuesday.

He will also help IRS disseminate information on industry trends, taxpayer expectations and customer service practices. Corbin manages over 35,000 employees and oversees annual tax filing activities in the U.S. in his current capacity as W&I commissioner.

He also held various roles at the agency's account management, taxpayer advocate and compliance services segments. Corbin's new role is the first position created under the Taxpayer First Act.

