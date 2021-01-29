Lockheed Martin Board Elects James Taiclet as Chairman, Marillyn Hewson to Retire as Executive Chairman

James Taiclet Chairman

Lockheed Martin’s board of directors has elected president and CEO James Taiclet as chairman of the board, effective March 1, the company reported on Friday. The board also elected Gregory Ulmer as executive vice president of Aeronautics, effective Feb. 1.

“With Greg’s wide-ranging experience and impressive record of leadership, we are confident that Aeronautics will continue its legacy of success under his leadership,” Taiclet said.

Ulmer has served as acting executive vice president of Aeronautics since Dec. 2020. He has also held the position as vice president and general manager of the F-35 Lightning II Program since March 2018. With Lockheed Martin, Ulmer has led critical missions to support the company’s strategy.

Marillyn Hewson , executive chairman and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, also announced her retirement as executive chairman and as a member of the board. Hewson will transition to be a strategic advisor to the CEO through Feb. 28, 2022.

“I am proud to continue to support Jim and the important mission of Lockheed Martin as we deliver innovative, affordable, and leading-edge solutions for our customers,” Hewson said.

During her 38 years at Lockheed Martin, Hewson held executive positions of increasing responsibility with the corporation. “Her confidence in our executive leadership team and wise counsel over the past months illustrate her legacy as one of Lockheed Martin’s most successful and respected leaders,” Taiclet added.

Hewson assumed the role of executive chairman with Lockheed Martin in June 2020. She previously served as chairman, president and CEO from 2013 to June 2020, where she led the company through a period of consistent financial performance and growth.

“Marillyn provided leadership that helped us to implement a smooth and successful transition. As a result, we were able to accomplish strong financial and operational performance in 2020 and shape a vision for how we will support our nation and allies to meet the heightened threats of the 21st century,” Taiclet said.