Marine Corps Fields Rifle Suppressors Under Large-Scale Defense Logistics Program; Maj. Mike Brisker Quoted

M27 Rifle

The U.S. Marine Corps Systems Command (MCSC) has begun the large-scale fielding of rifle suppressors as part of the service’s goal to deploy 30,000 of the small-arms components by fiscal year 2023. The Marine Corps Systems Command said Wednesday the silencers will be fielded to reconnaissance, special operations and infantry units for use on M4A1, M4 and M27 rifles.

MCSC’s Program Manager for Infantry Weapons partnered with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to acquire 6,700 suppressors under the Tailored Logistic Program and was able to purchase over 7,000 more units on the initial delivery order.

Billy Epperson, infantry weapon capabilities integration officer at the Marine Corps Combat Development and Integration unit, said the service conducted Limited User Evaluations to identify commercially available suppressors in 2019.

CWO4 David Tomlinson, infantry weapons officer at MCSC, said the suppressors are meant to improve Marines’ inter-platoon and inter-squad communications while enabling lateral coordination in combat.

“We’ve never fielded suppressors at this scale. This fielding is a big moment for the Marine Corps,” said Maj. Mike Brisker, weapons product manager at PM IW.

MCSC collaborated with the Marine Corps' Fleet Marine Force, CD&I and Plans, Policies and Operations components to organize and optimize suppressor distribution.