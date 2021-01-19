Maxar Names Dr. Heather Wilson to Board of Directors; Dan Jablonsky Quoted

Dr. Heather Wilson Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies has appointed Dr. Heather Wilson , two-time Wash100 Award recipient, to the company’s Board of Directors to serve as director for a term expiring at the Maxar’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, when she will stand for election by the stockholders, Maxar reported on Tuesday.

“We are extraordinarily pleased to welcome Dr. Wilson to Maxar’s Board,” said Maxar chairman Gen. (Ret.) Howell Estes III . “Her knowledge and experience from a distinguished career of service to this nation will be incredibly valuable as we provide oversight and guidance for Maxar's next phase.”

Wilson has served as president of The University of Texas at El Paso since 2019. Previously, she was the secretary of the U.S. Air Force for two years. With the service branch, she was responsible for the affairs of the department, including the organizing, training and equipping and providing for the welfare of Active-Duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian forces and their families.

She also provided oversight of the Air Force’s annual budget of more than $132 billion and directed strategy and policy development, risk management, weapons acquisition, technology investments and human resource management across a global enterprise.

“Dr. Wilson’s deep understanding of the national security and intelligence communities make her an ideal choice as Maxar applies its unique Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure capabilities to a growing array of U.S. Government missions,” said Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky .

From 1998 to 2009, Wilson represented Albuquerque, New Mexico in the U.S. House of Representatives. She served as senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and chair of the House Intelligence Subcommittee on Technical and Tactical Intelligence.

“We are also passionate about and committed to creating an inclusive environment and building the workforce of the future, and Dr. Wilson’s experience leading the University of Texas at El Paso gives her a unique and valuable perspective in that regard,” Jablonsky added.