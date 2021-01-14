Unanet

NASA Assigns New Administrative Roles to Four Executives

Nichols Martin January 14, 2021 Executive Moves, News

NASA has made four new executive moves in its administrative team, including both current officials and newcomers to the space agency.

Mike Gold, who formerly led NASA’s Office of International and Interagency Relations on an acting basis, has been named the agency's associate administrator for space policy and partnerships, NASA said Wednesday in a notice posted by Space Ref.

Gold began his NASA tenure in 2019 as senior advisor for international and legal affairs, after serving as Maxar Technologies' vice president for civil space. In his new role, he will develop integrated policy to guide NASA's engagements with industry, international, domestic and other government entities.

Karla Smith Jackson, formerly a chief procurement executive with the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), will join NASA on Jan. 31 as assistant administrator for procurement. She holds nearly three decades of procurement experience.

Karen Feldstein, deputy associate administrator for OIIR, will go on as NASA's associate administrator for international and interagency relations. She will lead the space agency's collaborative pursuits with international partners and other federal organizations.

Jeff Seaton, NASA's acting chief information officer, will assume the role on a full-time basis. He will oversee the performance of NASA's information systems in the areas of federal policy compliance, collaboration, cybersecurity, cost management and use optimization.

