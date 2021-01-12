NASA to Conduct Final SLS Core Stage Test

Space Launch System

NASA intends to hold the final green run test for the core stage of the Space Launch System (SLS) on Jan. 16th.

A team of engineers will fill the tanks with over 700,000 gallons of fuel, power up the core stage's systems and ignite all four RS-25 engines simultaneously to simulate the stage's operation during launch, NASA said Tuesday.

The agency seeks to thoroughly evaluate the SLS rocket's core stage prior to the first Artemis mission through the green run tests. NASA wrapped up seven of the eight tests under the green run effort.

The SLS core stage houses four RS-25 engines as well as various avionics, computers, electronic components, liquid oxygen and hydrogen tanks. The Artemis I mission will demonstrate the Orion spacecraft and the SLS rocket's capacity to operate as an integrated platform in preparation for future manned lunar flights.