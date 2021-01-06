NETSCOUT Extends Smart Perimeter Protection to AWS; Paul Barrett Quoted

NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS has extended its Smart Perimeter Protection to Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company recently reported. The combination of NETSCOUT’s Cyber Investigator (NCI) and CyberStream software with AWS packet access services will enable efficiencies in mitigating novel security threats as enterprises move applications to the cloud. The solution will seamlessly integrate with AWS.

“NETSCOUT is committed to providing the most cost-effective and consistent visibility and control regardless of where an application runs,” said Paul Barrett , CTO, Enterprise, NETSCOUT.

AWS’ solution will leverage packet data and cyber analytics to find the root cause of cybersecurity threats. NETSCOUT has collaborated with AWS on packet access solutions by introducing innovative ways to access packet traffic for cybersecurity and end-user experience use cases.

The company recently announced Gateway Load Balancer (GWLB), which provides scalable access to packet traffic for security and performance management. GWLB enables customers to direct traffic from any Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) to CyberStream and Cyber Investigator without leaving the cloud.

“NCI and CyberStream extend security forensics capabilities into the cloud, unlike any other solution. Armed with NETSCOUT’s smart data, security, and IT operations teams benefit from a shared perspective and a cost-effective solution that scales to the needs of the cloud,” Barrett added.

