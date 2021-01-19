Unanet

NHTSA Publishes Vehicle Cybersecurity Guidance Draft

Matthew Nelson January 19, 2021 News, Press Releases, Technology

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is seeking inputs for an updated draft of a guidance document that aims to help the vehicle industry enhance its cybersecurity.

Entitled Cybersecurity Best Practices for the Safety of Modern Vehicles, the document contains recommendations on practices that may have safety implications for motor vehicles and associated equipment, the Office of the Federal Register said Tuesday.

NHTSA aims to provide organizations with methods in gauging and responding to residual risks linked with cybersecurity concerns in motor vehicles.

The revised draft builds upon comments submitted by regulated entities, government agencies, trade associations, advocacy groups and various organizations for the document's initial version in 2016.

Some of the feedback cited the need for additional terminologies as well as consideration of cybersecurity as a software development process. Responses to the notice are due March 15.

