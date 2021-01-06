Nominations Close for 2021 Wash100 Awards on Jan. 8th

2021 Wash100 Award

Executive Mosaic , the leading provider in connecting, promoting and branding government and government contracting (GovCon) executives of consequence, will accept your nominations for the upcoming 2021 Wash100 Award until Friday, Jan. 8th. To nominate your favorite executive for this prestigious award, visit the Wash100 website .

"It’s been a true privilege bestowing the Wash100 Award to the many deserving executives of the government and GovCon sector as well as the supporting organizations," said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic . "They continue to lead by example in the five tenets of the award: leadership, vision, innovation, reliability and achievement."

Recipients of the Wash100 were first recognized by Executive Mosaic in 2014. Since then, the Executive Mosaic organization and media team have annually selected 100 of the most noteworthy leaders in the government contracting industry.

The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic's organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector.

Nominations for representatives of government contracting firms, policy groups, government advisers, consulting organizations, academic institutions and other industry related organizations will be accepted through Jan. 8.

With a record turnout in 2020, Executive Mosaic has anticipated that the 2021 Wash100 Awards will receive the highest number of nominations since its inception. To ensure your voice is heard, and your favorite executives have a chance to be recognized, please visit wash100.com to cast your nominations before Friday, Jan. 8th.

About Wash100

The media team at Executive Mosaic writes individualized articles for each recipient of the Wash100 award, providing a write up on the executive centered around their career history and highlights.