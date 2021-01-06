NSWC Crane, SOFWERX Hold Industry Challenge for Portable Welding Tech

SOFWERX

Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division's (NSWC) mobile technology repair complex and SOFWERX partnered to host an industry challenge that sought to address the U.S. Special Operations Command's current and potential welding needs.

Held in October, the SOFWERX MTRC Portable Welder Combat Evaluation event encouraged industry to submit proposals on portable welding technologies that could support special operations forces' missions, the Naval Sea System Command said Tuesday.

"Our engagement in the Combat Evaluation Challenge allowed us to see unique and new capabilities, gear, and equipment – which we are then able to implement to provide better capability to the SOF warfighter," said Nathen Storey, branch manager at NSWC Crane's MTRC program.

Storey added NSWC Crane will use the results of the first SOFWERX challenge to study opportunities in various technology areas such as 3D printing.

The partnership awarded $200K in funds to the winners of the challenge.

SOFWERX conducts rapid prototyping and collaborative activities in a bid to address warfighter concerns at scale while NSWC Crane's MTRC program aims to repair, update and modify SOF units' capacities.