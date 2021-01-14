Unanet

Office of Personnel Management Unveils Online Guidance Documents Portal

Matthew Nelson January 14, 2021 News, Press Releases

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has launched an online database that will help users access the agency's guidance documents. The website is accessible by the public and features searchable and indexed listings for the guidance documents, the Office of the Federal Register said Monday.

OPM launched the website in compliance with the Office of Management and Budget's (OMB) memorandum M-20-02 and Executive Order 13891. The directives require federal government agencies to roll out centralized and searchable online databases of their guidance documents.

Agencies are also directed to announce the availability of their guidance portals through the Federal Register website.

