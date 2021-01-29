Pine Island Names David Wajsgras, Matthew Levine as Partners

David Wajsgras of Pine Island Capital Partners

Pine Island Capital Partners has appointed David Wajsgras , 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, and Matthew Levine to serve as partners and on the firm’s investment committee, the company announced on Friday.

Wajsgras will bring two decades of experience at the senior executive management level, where he has provided operational, strategic and financial leadership across the aerospace, commercial and defense industries. Wajsgras most recently served as president of the Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS) business at Raytheon Company, now part of Raytheon Technologies .

With Raytheon, Wajsgras increased sales and improved both profitability and margins through focused pricing strategies, cost reduction initiatives and integration of a successful digital transformation strategy for program execution. Wajsgras currently serves on the Board of Directors for Parsons Corporation , Martin Marietta Materials , Dreamscape Immersive and Altamira Technologies Corporation .

Levine, an investment leader and former partner at EQT Partners , will bring more than 20 years’ experience in private equity investing to Pine Island. With EQT Partners, Levine was responsible for all aspects of the investment function, including acting as a co-lead to the fundraise of an approximate $700 million fund, hiring the investment team and leading the go-to-market strategy.

Levine’s investment activity focused on long-term sustainable business models with significant growth dynamics, including software, industrial technology and tech-enabled services, culminating in the investments of Dorner, Innovyze and FocusVision. Prior to joining EQT, Levine spent 15 years with American Securities . Before that, Levine was in the Financial Entrepreneurs Group at Salomon Smith Barney.

About Pine Island Capital Partners

Pine Island has combined an experienced investment team with a group of accomplished former senior government, military officials, and business leaders. Each member of the team actively participates in sourcing deals, conducting analyses, winning bids, closing transactions, and directly advising the companies in which Pine Island invests.

The firm believes the extensive leadership, investing, and industry expertise of its partners enables it to employ a differentiated approach to middle market investing. In addition to the firm’s traditional private equity work, it successfully launched a SPAC in late 2020.