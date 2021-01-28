President Biden Directs Establishment of S&T Advisory Council

White House

President Biden has issued an executive order directing the creation of an interdisciplinary group of experts that will provide advisory support on science and technology.

The President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology will be co-chaired by the “science adviser” or the assistant to the president for S&T and have up to 26 members including engineers, scientists and other professionals.

The science adviser, if also holding the Office of Science and Technology Policy director role, may appoint the U.S. chief technology officer as part of the council. According to the EO, PCAST is responsible for advising the president on S&T and innovation matters to help inform the development of policies.

The group will also provide advisory support to the National Science and Technology Council and collate key information from stakeholders such as national laboratories, universities, the private sector, nonprofit organizations and research entities.

Funding for the group will come from Department of Energy allocations, according to the notice. The council's creation comes in compliance with the presidential memo on scientific integrity and evidence-based policymaking.