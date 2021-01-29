President Biden to Develop Scientific Integrity Task Force

White House

President Biden has issued a memo seeking to create a task force on scientific integrity to promote decision-making driven by scientific data.

"Scientific and technological information, data, and evidence are central to the development and iterative improvement of sound policies, and to the delivery of equitable programs, across every area of government," the memo stated.

The memo directs the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) to establish an interagency group under the National Science and Technology Council that will be responsible for evaluating current agency policies related to scientific integrity.

The task force’s 120-day review must be based on best practices in collaborating with federal scientists and professional contractors, as well as the news media and social media.

The group must also “prevent improper political interference” in policies involving scientific integrity and obtain input through events such as the OSTP’s virtual stakeholder summit.

In addition, the memo tasks the OSTP director to publish the task force’s findings on the agency's website a well as other public channels. Biden’s directive builds on prior scientific integrity memos signed in 2009 and 2010.