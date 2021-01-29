Unanet

Scott Breor Highlights CISA Fact Sheets for Increasing Personal Safety, Infrastructure Protection

Christine Thropp January 29, 2021 News, Technology

Scott Breor Highlights CISA Fact Sheets for Increasing Personal Safety, Infrastructure Protection
Scott Breor CISA

Scott Breor, acting executive assistant director for infrastructure security at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), has warned about violent extremist actors and domestic terrorists taking advantage of peaceful protests to escalate civil unrest, and pointed to a paper released by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agency to provide information on how to safeguard critical infrastructure.

The CISA official wrote in a blog post published Thursday that the Protecting Infrastructure During Public Demonstrations fact sheet outlines risk mitigation measures that can be implemented by infrastructure owners and operators to address risks posed by extremist actors.

The paper recommends opening direct communication between owners and local law enforcement, adjusting business hours to not coincide with scheduled local demonstrations, having emergency plans and increasing security presence, among other risk mitigation efforts.

In addition, Breor noted that there is another agency fact sheet intended for personal safety considerations as high-profile individuals are also at risk to being targeted by extremists.

The document details basic security measures that could help citizens enhance personal safety, and lists several indicators of suspicious behaviors.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

NSCAI

NSCAI Recommends AI Infrastructure Adoption by 2025 to Support C2 Programs

A National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI) report states that the Department of Defense (DOD) must work to adopt AI infrastructure by 2025 to widely implement emerging technologies and drive information technology modernization. NSCAI is headed by Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google, and Bob Work, a former DOD deputy secretary.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved