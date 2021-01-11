Smartronix Acquires Datastrong to Expand Technology Solutions

Smartronix

Smartronix has acquired Datastrong , a technology solution provider focused on data architecture, design and business analytics, Smartronix reported on Monday. Datastrong offers advanced technology solutions to both commercial and federal customers, and will operate as a division of Smartronix’s Cloud Solutions business unit.

“Our acquisition of Datastrong represents an important step forward in expanding the suite of offerings Smartronix can deliver to clients via the cloud. Our clients are seeing explosive data growth which makes it more challenging to gain insights, and Datastrong’s solutions will help us address this as an ongoing priority,” said Smartronix CEO Peter LaMontagne .

With the purchase of Datastrong, Smartronix will expand its position in the cloud market and grow its comprehensive solutions. Datastrong will deliver additional capabilities in enterprise analytics, data science, data engineering and management to Smartronix.

Datastrong will also provide Smartronix with new federal clients across the Department of Justice and Department of State, as well as a variety of commercial clients within the pharmaceutical, financial services and education sectors.

“Datastrong is a great fit for Smartronix and brings new and differentiated capabilities in data analytics along with an impressive portfolio of priority public sector and commercial clients… Datastrong’s market headway is a testament to their talented team of technical professionals and leading position in the data and business analytics market,” said Rob Groat, Smartronix executive vice president of Technology and Strategy.

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.