Space Force to Establish Two-Part Intelligence Center This Year; Maj. Gen. Leah Lauderback Quoted

Maj. Gen. Leah Lauderback ISR Director Space Force

The U.S. Space Force (USSF) plans to establish its own intelligence center that would represent the service branch in the intelligence community starting this year, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

USSF intends to stand up the National Space Intelligence Center over the year and develop a pair of corresponding analysis squadrons. The space and counter-space analysis squadrons will make up the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, the core component of NSIC.

Maj. Gen. Leah Lauderback, director of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance for the Space Force, said both U.S. Space and Air Forces are making assessments on how to establish the two squadrons as joint centers.

“As a commander, there’s no way that we want to destroy the synergy that comes out of all of these squadrons being able to walk down the hallway and talk to each other,” Lauderback said.

The director added USSF needs more orbital sensors to properly characterize activity in space, something she considers a priority.