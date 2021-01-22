Tarak Shah, David Huizenga to Lead Biden Administration’s DOE

Dept. of Energy

Tarak Shah, an experienced energy policy expert, and David Huizenga, associate principal deputy administrator for the Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration, have been appointed to serve as DOE's chief of staff and acting secretary, respectively.

Both Shah and Huizenga will lead DOE under the Biden-Harris Administration in support of newly inaugurated President Biden, the department said Thursday. Shah was chief of staff to DOE's undersecretary for science from 2014 to 2017, and has supported senatorial and presidential campaigns of Barack Obama.

Huizenga, who will soon lead DOE on an acting basis, currently advises NNSA's senior leaders on policy and programmatic matters. The experienced leader holds expertise in nuclear waste management and nuclear nonproliferation.

The Biden-Harris Administration also newly appointed nearly 20 DOE executives including Shalanda Baker, deputy director for energy justice, and Christopher Davis, senior advisor to the secretary of energy.

“These talented and diverse public servants will deliver on President Biden’s goal to tackle the climate crisis and build an equitable clean energy future,” said Shah.