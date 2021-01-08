Teledyne Unit Receives WGS Certification for Satcom Modems

SATCOM

Teledyne Paradise Datacom , part of the Teledyne Defense Electronics Group , has received certification for two of its modems, QFlex-400 and Q-Lite Compact Modem Card, for use in the Wideband Global Satcom (WGS) system, the company reported on Thursday.

“The WGS certification process is one of the most stringent and demanding certifications for any satcom manufacturer to successfully complete,” said Mike Towner , senior director of Sales, Marketing. “This certification is testament to the secure foundation of Paradise modem technology that we have long delivered for mission-critical applications.”

Teledyne Paradise Datacom modems have been approved for use on WGS satellites by the U.S. Army Forces Strategic Command (ARSTRAT). Both of the company’s software-defined modems are versatile, configurable and field-proven, featuring enhanced security.

The modems have helped to ensure uninterrupted data transmission. WGS users will deploy the Paradise modems as datalinks for voice, data, video and internet data transfer for secure government communications over the WGS satellite constellation.

The company’s QFlex-400 has integrated features that support bandwidth-saving technologies, including DVB-S2X and IP features, including Adaptive Code Modulation acceleration and header and payload compression.

The Q-Lite Compact Modem Card is a single-board, comms-on-the-move modem designed for simple mechanical integration into OEM products. It also features low power consumption and a very small physical footprint. It is compatible for use with the QFlex-400 modem.

About Teledyne Paradise Datacom

Part of the Teledyne Defense Electronics Group, Teledyne Paradise Datacom designs, manufactures and sells satellite modems, solid state power amplifiers (SSPA), low noise amplifiers (LNA), block up converters (BUC) and associated redundancy subsystems. We deliver satellite communications products around the world and have unparalleled experience in amplifier and modem technology.