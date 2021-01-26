U.S. Military Addresses N95 Mask Shortage via 3D Printing; Maj. Daniel Williams Quoted

Maj. Daniel Williams N95 Product Manager WEMT PMO

U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity used 3D printing to address the U.S. health care workforce's demand for N95 respirators, DOD News reported Monday.

U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Williams, product manager for N95 respirator efforts at USAMMDA's Warfighter Expeditionary Medicine and Treatment Project Management Office, said his team leveraged internal expertise on medical product development to address the N95 shortage.

The team worked with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), U.S. Navy Underwater Warfare Center-Keyport, U.S. Coast Guard Academy and U.S. Forces Korea to manufacture the masks.

U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command's Additive Manufacturing Working Group verified the agreements, intellectual property concerns and regulatory requirements relevant to N95 respirator production.

Lastly, Army Combat Capabilities Development Command's Chemical Biological Center evaluated respirator prototypes to verify compliance with the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

“It has been such an honor to work with such an amazing group of professionals, spanning the medical and non-medical communities, and a truly unique experience to see so many different specialties come together for a common goal,” Williams said in an interview.