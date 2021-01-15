Unanet

Unmanned Vessel Demos Autonomous Performance for DoD, U.S. Navy; SCO Director Jay Dryer Quoted

Nichols Martin January 15, 2021 News, Technology

Ghost Fleet Overlord

The Department of Defense (DoD) demonstrated the autonomous performance of an experimental unmanned surface vessel at an exercise with U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps, DoD News reported Wednesday. 

The Ghost Fleet Overlord USV took part in the Department of the Navy's (DON) Dawn Blitz exercise to demonstrate compliance with international standards made to prevent ship collisions.

The autonomous vessel also traversed over 4,700 nautical miles with almost completely autonomous performance on its way to the exercise on the west coast. DoD's Strategic Capabilities Office (SCO) partnered with DON to develop Ghost Fleet Overlord.

"It represents what SCO does best: integrate mature technologies to accelerate service priorities and create new capabilities for our warfighters,'' SCO Director Jay Dryer said about the USV's demonstrated performance.

SCO will transfer a pair of Ghost Fleet Overlord prototypes to the Navy's Surface Development Squadron One before the current fiscal year ends.

