USAF Approves Scott AFB Innovation Hub as a Defense Lab

U.S. Air Force

The U.S. Air Force has certified Scott Air Force Base's innovation hub as an official defense laboratory for technology transfer activities. The designation will enable Scott AFB's Elevate hub to collaborate with educational institutions and share equipment, information and resources through partnership agreements, USAF said Monday.

Capt. Austin Duncan, deputy innovation officer at Elevate, said the certification will allow Scott AFB to work with local universities and access their manpower and equipment. Duncan added Elevate plans to collaborate with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville for its first EPA.

"Once we enter into that agreement, we will have access to their facilities and staff to work on potential problem sets that are outside of our organic capacity," added Duncan.

Managed by Maj. Adam Wallace, Elevate is composed of Duncan, 1st Lt. Thomas Goetze and Tech. Sgt. Brandon Barnes. USAF uses EPAs to develop new technology, enhance visibility in the community, as well as hone, recruit and diversify the service branch's workforce.