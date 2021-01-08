Vice Adm. Nancy Norton on DISA’s Cloud-Based Threat Isolation Effort

Vice Adm. Nancy Norton Director DISA

Vice Adm. Nancy Norton, director of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and Wash100 awardee, has said the agency is working to “isolate” suspicious activities in a cloud environment to support remote work operations, DoD News reported Thursday.

Norton told attendees at a virtual AFCEA event that DISA has been working on the Cloud Based Internet Isolation (CBII) initiative over the past 10 months as part of the agency’s efforts to integrate industry capabilities and rapid-acquisition methods.

CBII entails containing and eliminating web-based threats in a cloud environment instead of DoD networks and personal devices, she noted. According to Norton, CBII also requires less bandwidth through the use of a virtual private network.

"Our primary goal is to preserve and protect the ability of our workforce to conduct mission central operations that we support on national defense and current worldwide military missions," she said.

Norton's comments come after the service branches launched efforts to implement Microsoft Teams-based commercial virtual remote tools to address telework needs.