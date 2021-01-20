Unanet

Will Roper Unveils Guidance for U.S. Air Force ‘e-Series’ Digital Engineering Criteria

Brenda Marie Rivers January 20, 2021 News, Technology, Wash100

Will Roper, assistant secretary of the U.S. Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics and 2020 Wash100 Award winner, has released a guidance to help program heads achieve an “e-Series” designation for digital engineering programs.

The Air Force said Tuesday the guide details 14 principles required for e-Series programs which apply practices in digital engineering that enable virtualization and automation of real-world functions According to Roper, the Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance program met the criteria for e-Series programs and serves as an “e-Plane” effort 

NGAD operates as a sixth-generation demonstrator and follows the Air Force’s first e-Plane known as the eT-7A Red Hawk, which was constructed within 36 months through digital methods. The Air Force and Space Force must now work to apply such practices on a broader scale, Roper noted.

“E-Series should guide the Air Force and Space Force’s analog-to-digital metamorphosis,” he said. “Given the adversaries and challenges these two Services face, that metamorphosis had better be fast.”

