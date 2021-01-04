Zscaler Launches Security Assessment Program; Jay Chaudhry Quoted

Jay Chaudhry CEO

Zscaler has launched a security assessment program to enable organizations to assess the SolarWinds supply-chain attack, analyze potential impact on their organization and provide adherence to Zscaler’s recommended best practices, the company recently reported.

"SolarWinds will be remembered as a historic cybersecurity event. It highlights that as organizations embrace digital transformation, they have increased exposure to risk if they rely on traditional approaches to security,” said Jay Chaudhry , CEO, chairman and founder, Zscaler.

Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange Platform will modernize enterprise security by reducing the attack surface, preventing attackers from moving freely across the organizations and stopping command-and-control activity to limit the impact supply chain attacks.

The company’s cloud security platform will deliver comprehensive visibility into enterprise internet traffic. It processes over 150 billion daily requests to prevent threats. The Zscaler Security Assessment will also help organizations gain immediate visibility into their security posture and provide support to protect enterprises.

In addition, the Zscaler Security Assessment Program will educate organizations on attacks, leveraging security experts to guide companies through Zscaler’s recommended best practices and how to implement them.

Zscaler’s security experts will also provide advice for securing workload to Internet traffic and perform a security policy audit to ensure organizations adhere to recommended best practices for protection.

“Zscaler is leading the way to transform legacy network security to a zero trust architecture where you securely connect people and applications. As a trusted advisor, we help our customers and partners securely protect themselves from the threat activity today, and the attacks of tomorrow,” Chaudhry added.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.