Accenture, VMware Launch New Business Group Under $3B Investment to Drive Cloud Strategy; Julie Sweet, Pat Gelsinger Quoted

Julie Sweet CEO Accenture

Accenture and VMware have expanded their partnership and launched a business group to enable users adopt a ‘cloud first’ strategy , Accenture reported on Wednesday. The new unit will accelerate migration to the cloud, develop applications, and leverage the cloud as a foundation for innovation and new business models to drive value.

The new business group is part of Accenture Cloud First , which Accenture launched in 2020 with a $3 billion investment in new capabilities, solutions, partnerships and client engagements to support businesses in the cloud.

“Cloud is the single most powerful tool for mastering change,” said Julie Sweet , chief executive officer, Accenture. “As organizations accelerate their move to the cloud and edge over the next few years, the Accenture VMware Business Group will help deliver the speed, scale and security they need to fundamentally reinvent their businesses and create more value.”

The group will unite professionals with expertise in hybrid cloud and cloud migrations, cloud native, application modernization and security. The Accenture VMware Business Group will invest in joint go-to-market and sales operations.

Additionally, the business will train Accenture practitioners in VMware technologies and drive the development of new service offerings, assets and accelerators, supported by VMware technologies. The two companies will also develop pre-engineered vertical industry solutions, including a platform to accelerate the integration of 5G and edge computing services.

The Accenture VMware Business Group will launch a specialized VMware Cloud Migration Factory to migrate computing workloads to the cloud, using automated processes. The VMware Cloud Migration Factory will provide access to a controlled environment and resources to plan, test, migrate and modernize applications at scale.