Air Force Eyes Updated Health Monitoring Devices, More Technicians for Special Warfare Training

Warfare Training

The U.S. Air Force is looking into modifying devices that the service branch uses to help train Airmen seeking to participate in special warfare missions, National Defense Magazine reported Tuesday.

The Air Force’s human performance support group for special warfare operations deploys devices to monitor the health and physiological state of trainees as part of the service’s Assessment and Selection Course and Special Warfare Preparatory Course.

In the coming months, the human performance squadron will work to update data visualization features on devices for real-time performance tracking. The devices collate historical data including information on injuries and training setbacks.

Lt. Col. Shawnee Williams, commander of the human performance squadron, said her team is looking to expand the group of technicians for human performance at designated locations.

“Our goal is to provide our students with an agile training pipeline that provides tools and knowledge that helps prevent injuries during training and throughout their careers,” said Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Smith, manager of the Special Warfare human performance program, in a statement obtained by the publication.

Established in 2018, the human performance support group operates from the Special Warfare Training Wing within Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.