AIS Names Microsoft’s Patricia Obermaier to Board of Directors; Larry Katzman Quoted

Patricia Obermaier AIS Board of Directors

Applied Information Sciences (AIS) has appointed Patricia Obermaier , vice president of the U.S. Health and Life Sciences unit with Microsoft , to its Board of Directors, the company reported on Tuesday. “As a senior leader in Microsoft, her insight and guidance will help us forge new opportunities to expand our already impressive 25+ year partnership with Microsoft, particularly with Azure cloud offerings," said Larry Katzman , president and CEO, AIS.

Obermaier is a leader in the health and IT industries, joining AIS with decades of experience and expertise in digital transformation strategies. “Patty's domain expertise in Health and Government will help us increase our depth and impact in highly regulated enterprises, including our fast-growing managed services offerings for Healthcare and Financial Services clients,” Katzman added.

Before her career with Microsoft, Obermaier served as the CEO and founder of Resigility , where she consulted healthcare clients on their digital strategies and expansion of their IT, analytics, and customer-driven solution development capabilities.

"Patty's passion and dedication to innovation in Healthcare and Government make her a great fit for our team," Katzman stated. "She has a remarkable track record of driving swift business results and building diverse, effective teams.”

Prior to launching Resigility, Obermaier was head of US Payer, Provider and Government Markets with IMS Health . In the position, she drove strategic direction, market and business development and P&L management for three high growth verticals for the company.

She also held leadership roles at Unisys Corporation , most recently serving as partner of Health and Human Services. With Unisys, Obermaier supported account leadership, business development, market strategy, and P&L management. She also directed a team of over 300 staff delivering full-portfolio solutions to the CDC, FDA and HHS headquarters.

With her recent appointment, Obermaier joins Tish Long and Sanju Bansal on the Board. Long, a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, was appointed to AIS’ Board of Directors in Dec. 2020, and Bansal was named to his position in Nov. 2020.

“I have been tracking AIS’ evolution as a premier digital transformation enabler for some time,” said Obermaier. “I am looking forward to working with Larry and other members of the Board, including Tish Long and Sanju Bansal, as AIS continues its fast-paced growth, especially in Azure offerings.”