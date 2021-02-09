Alion to Participate in USAF AFWERX Reimagining Energy for the DoD Challenge

Alion Science and Technology

Alion Science and Technology will be a participant in the U.S. Air Force AFWERX Reimagining Energy for the Department of Defense (DoD) Challenge , the company reported on Tuesday.

"Alion is honored to be included in this showcase and excited to be able to demonstrate our technology and solutions to support such an important global DoD energy effort," said John Eubank , Alion's director of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

As a participant, Alion will pitch innovative ideas to a panel of evaluators and subject matter experts, which will help the DoD reimagine the ways to generate, transmit, store and use energy. Alion's subject matter experts will present Fortis AI and Big Data Platform (BDP) technologies and solutions.

The company’s Fortis AI is an algo gymnasium for the rapid processing of text- based data sets, leveraging a highly scalable cloud-based architecture. BDP is a government-owned knowledge management platform for securely processing large data sets at the speed of DoD operations.

BDP and Fortis AI provide a comprehensive architecture for storing, processing and deriving value from the DoD's Energy Data. Alion’s offerings develop a knowledge management capability for Energy Data Scientists to explore DoD energy policy, education, usage and other data sets.

Alion’s offerings will also provide recommendations and solution implementation to enable and monitor change in the DoD Energy Culture. AFWERX recently launched the Reimagining Energy for the DoD Challenge to help reduce the U.S. military's reliance on fossil fuels.

The Air Force’s innovation arm has also aimed to accelerate its shift toward renewable and resilient energy sources. AFWERX effort has aligned with the DoD's mission to deter conflict and ensure the nation's security, and will work to advance the clean energy industry.

"This is a phenomenal opportunity to apply Alion's expertise to solve and contribute to the future of resilient energy production, transmission, use and storage for the DoD and to come together with other leader's in the energy industry to solve this global issue,” Eubank added.