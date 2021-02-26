Alion Wins $89M USAF Task Order to Support Warfighting Integration Capability; Alan Dietrich Quoted

Alan Dietrich SVP

The U.S. Air Force has awarded Alion Science and Technology a five-year, $89 million task order to provide advanced analysis and engineering, as well as research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) with technology insertion for the Air Force Warfighting Integration Capability (AFWIC), the company reported on Friday.

"Alion is a driving force behind machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data fusion across multi-domain environments and operations focused on moving operations forward and enabling mission success," said Alan Dietrich , senior vice president and general manager of Alion's Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Group.

Under the task order, Alion will provide RDT&E of emerging technologies, examine cross-domain and multi-domain techniques and develop innovative technical solutions in research, engineering, science, technology, rapid prototyping, technical development, integration and operational support.

The company’s efforts will help drive AFWIC’s mission and advance the AFWIC enterprise. Alion will focus on software and data integration, coordination, knowledge management, and information sharing of systems and subsystems for military sensing.

Additionally, Alion will support ISR data collection, collection management, analysis and dissemination; Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2); Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) National and Component Mission Initiatives (NMI/CMI); AI/ML; and autonomous software monitoring.

Alion will also support continuous data fusion for warfare during execution and after-action assessment, including Joint Weapon System defense systems, Distributed Common Ground System (DCGS), Air Operation Centers (AOCs) and the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

"Our team has extensive experience bringing together the best technology and expertise from across industry to address challenges with advanced solutions. With a breadth of experience in rapid prototyping we can deliver these solutions at the speed and scale needed to support the warfighter," Dietrich added.