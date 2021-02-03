American Heart Association, Kaiser Permanente Collaborate to Increase Health Awareness

American Heart Association

Kaiser Permanente has collaborated with the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Greater Washington Region division to further the organizations’ shared goal of helping members live longer, healthier lives free of heart disease and stroke, AHA reported on Jan. 27, 2020.

“It is through powerful commitments like this that we can drive sustainable change across our region,” said Soula Antoniou, executive director of AHA . “Over the next three years Kaiser Permanente will help us to engage the Greater Washington community in new and profound ways that lead to improved physical health and mental well-being.”

Kaiser Permanente has joined as a three-year Healthy for Good sponsor in the Greater Washington region, and serves as the founding member of the DC Go Red for Women campaign. Under the collaboration, Kaiser Permanente and AHA will launch a series of digital conversations to educate on critical health priorities.

Ruth Williams-Brinkley, regional president of Kaiser Permanente , will lead the 2021 efforts for DC Go Red, and will chair the 2022 Greater Washington Region Heart Walk. The DC Go Red for Women campaign extends the legacy of longstanding women-focused events to support women and promote the work of the American Heart Association.

As regional president of Kaiser Permanente in the Mid-Atlantic States, Ruth Williams-Brinkley supervises care delivery and health plan operations. “I am honored to lead the inaugural DC Go Red For Women campaign and to have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on the heart health of people in the communities we serve,” said Williams-Brinkley.

“This mission is near and dear to my heart, as it is an extension of the important work being done at Kaiser Permanente to eliminate health care disparities and expand access to care for all in our community,” Williams-Brinkley added.