Ankura Names Ken Serwin as Senior Managing Director

Ankura

Ankura has appointed Kenneth “Ken” Serwin, Ph.D, as senior managing director , where he will be based in San Francisco, Calif, the company reported on Tuesday. As part of Ankura’s executive leadership team, Serwin will strengthen the company’s intellectual property and antitrust expertise.

Serwin's counsel is based on the application of rigorous economic logic to complex business questions, particularly in the area of dispute resolution.

"With extensive experience as an expert witness in federal and state courts, Ken brings a wealth of knowledge in intellectual property, antitrust and class action disputes," said Mary Beth Edwards , leader of Disputes & Economics at Ankura.

Serwin is a testifying expert and has addressed economic questions associated with large commercial disputes. He also has deep experience in intellectual property matters and class action disputes.

In terms of intellectual property disputes, he has testified on patent infringement, theft of trade secrets, copyright infringement and trademark infringement. For class action disputes Serwin has spoken on product liability, false advertising, and breach of contract. He has testified on class action disputes at both the certification and merits stages.

"His experience will be truly important and valuable to our clients and provide them with the expertise needed to navigate their complex business challenges. Ken values our culture of collaboration and we're excited about our future together," Edwards added.

Throughout his career, he has provided economic consulting and research services on public policy matters, specifically concerning the economic impact of various forms of corporate taxation.

Serwin has delivered consulting work in economic public policy analysis, focusing on the role of corporate tax regimes on domestic economic activity. He has also examined the role of intellectual property protection on corporate innovation and general activity.

"Together with my colleagues at Ankura, I look forward to providing thoughtful counsel to clients on complex intellectual property and antitrust matters across the industries and geographies we serve, particularly as we expand our presence in California," said Serwin.