Unanet

Ankura Names Ken Serwin as Senior Managing Director

Sarah Sybert February 10, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Ankura Names Ken Serwin as Senior Managing Director
Ankura

Ankura has appointed Kenneth “Ken” Serwin, Ph.D, as senior managing director, where he will be based in San Francisco, Calif, the company reported on Tuesday. As part of Ankura’s executive leadership team, Serwin will strengthen the company’s intellectual property and antitrust expertise. 

Serwin's counsel is based on the application of rigorous economic logic to complex business questions, particularly in the area of dispute resolution.

"With extensive experience as an expert witness in federal and state courts, Ken brings a wealth of knowledge in intellectual property, antitrust and class action disputes," said Mary Beth Edwards, leader of Disputes & Economics at Ankura. 

Serwin is a testifying expert and has addressed economic questions associated with large commercial disputes. He also has deep experience in intellectual property matters and class action disputes.

In terms of intellectual property disputes, he has testified on patent infringement, theft of trade secrets, copyright infringement and trademark infringement. For class action disputes Serwin has spoken on  product liability, false advertising, and breach of contract. He has testified on class action disputes at both the certification and merits stages.

"His experience will be truly important and valuable to our clients and provide them with the expertise needed to navigate their complex business challenges. Ken values our culture of collaboration and we're excited about our future together," Edwards added. 

Throughout his career, he has provided economic consulting and research services on public policy matters, specifically concerning the economic impact of various forms of corporate taxation.

Serwin has delivered consulting work in economic public policy analysis, focusing on the role of corporate tax regimes on domestic economic activity. He has also examined the role of intellectual property protection on corporate innovation and general activity. 

"Together with my colleagues at Ankura, I look forward to providing thoughtful counsel to clients on complex intellectual property and antitrust matters across the industries and geographies we serve, particularly as we expand our presence in California," said Serwin.

 

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Perry Knight

DLA, GSA Address Issues in Export Transshipment; Perry Knight Quoted

The Defense Logistics Agency’s (DLA) distribution arm concluded a year-long initiative to streamline supply chain operations and address the General Services Administration’s (GSA) challenges in transporting items that were halted at the shipping chain level. The effort resulted in the closing of $5 million in transshipment charges to the GSA as well as the identification of 84,000 items impacted by frustrated freight.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved