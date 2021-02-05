Unanet

Army Developing Simulated Environment for Region-Based Combat Training

Brenda Marie Rivers February 5, 2021 News, Press Releases, Technology

The U.S. Army has developed a simulated training environment to help refine the combat skills of warfighters based on real geographic regions.

The Army said Thursday the Decisive Action Training Environment (DATE) World platform builds on almost a decade of development work and falls under the Army’s Intelligence Directorate (G-2) within the Training and Doctrine Command.

DATE World mimics four regions around the world, namely the Pacific, Caucasus, Africa and Europe. The simulation platform also includes details on force structure and available equipment and weaponry based on the geographic location.

Jennifer Dunn, branch chief at TRADOC's Operational Environment Integration Directorate, said DATE World is meant to support ground combat activities at a large scale.

The Army currently plans to refine DATE World to further include gaming elements, a geographical information system and other visualization and mapping concepts. 

The service also plans to integrate elements to better reflect environmental conditions for Australian, New Zealand, Canadian and United Kingdom allies. Dunn noted that her office plans to conduct events similar to a virtual conference held in January to establish development priorities for DATE World.

